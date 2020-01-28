Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers demo announced

Share it:

During the latest episode of the Morgana's Travel Report podcast, Atlus announced the arrival of the playable demo by Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers, a spin-off of the Persona series arriving in Japan in February.

The game is expected for the February 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the playable demo will instead be published shortly before, on February 6, downloadable from the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, the contents of the trial version were not disclosed, however Atlus took the opportunity to announce a live broadcast dedicated to Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers scheduled for February 20, the day one of the game in Asia.

There is still no confirmation regarding the arrival of Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers in the West and therefore the demo is also without a release date as regards Europe and North America. Persona 5 Royal will instead be released on March 31 in our continent, Scramble could arrive in late 2020 or early 2021, we are awaiting communications from the publisher.