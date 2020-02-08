Persona 5 Scramble: the new trailer introduces Wolf

Share it:

The promotion of Persona 5 Scramble from Atlus and Koei Tecmo, who have just released a new trailer for the game, focusing on the character of Zenkichi Hasegawa, codenamed Wolf, the last entry on the team Phantom Thieves.

In the trailer we see the first meeting of Zenkichi with i Phantom Thieves, which will also give rise to one of the various comic situations that we will see later in the game. The character's voice will be that of Shinichiro Miki, which is considered one of the best voice actors in Japan, so expectations are definitely high.

Joker and associates will return to Persona 5 Scramble, and will visit several Japanese cities, including Shibuya, Sapporo, Kyoto, Osaka, Sendai and Okinawa. The game will have the new mode New Game +, and for all other information about it you can consult our preview of Persona 5 Scramble on our website.

If that's not enough, a demo of Persona 5 Scramble is available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, even if only in Japanese stores. On the other hand, unfortunately, a western release for the game has not yet been announced, which in Japan will instead be available from February 20, 2020, always on PS4 is Nintendo Switch.

What do you expect from the return of the Atlus musou?