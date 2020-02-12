Persona 5 Scramble: positive review on Famitsu, also tried Daymare 1998

Share it:

As every Tuesday, the votes of Famitsu emerge in advance of the times (the magazine normally comes out on Thursday), in this case relating to the reviews of the number 1628. Particularly noteworthy are the tests of Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers and Daymare 1998.

Daymare 1998 of the Italians Invader Studios takes home a discreet 29/40 (8/7/6/8) while the spin-off of Persona 5 approaches the Perfect Score with a mark of 9/9/9/9 (36/40), testifying to the excellent work done.

Famitsu reviews 1628

Daymare 1998 (PS4) – 8/7/6/8 (29/40)

Everything (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 (31/40)

Mosaic (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/8 (29/40

Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 (32/40)

Monster Viator (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/6 (27/40)

Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 (36/40)

Red Bow (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 6/7/6/6 (25/40)

Roof Rage (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 (30/40)

Stories Untold (Switch) – 7/8/8/8 (31/40)

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late (cl-r) (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 (32/40)

Other reviews include Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story, Stories Untold, Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late (cl-r), Everything and Monster Viator. We remember that Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers it will be released in Japan on February 20 while a launch window for the western markets has not yet been confirmed.