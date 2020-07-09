Persona 5 Scramble has exceeded Atlus' sales expectations

Share it:

Atlus Japan announced that Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers it exceeded the initial sales expectations, obtaining greater success than expected on the Asian market, with sales that continue to be positive even five months after the launch.

The Phantom Strikers debuted at the top of the Japanese charts by selling over 150,000 copies at launch and maintaining good sales volumes in the following weeks, Atlus at the moment has not released precise data about it and therefore we do not know how much the game has actually sold.

Atlus and SEGA are planning to launch the game in the West, presumably under the title Persona 5 Strikers, a trademark registered at the end of last year by the Sonic house. There are no timings regarding the arrival in Europe and North America, the localization in English it was never officially announced but Koei Tecmo (owner of the Omega Force studio, game developer) has included P5 Scramble among the products "in the planning stage", this means that the company is thinking about how and with what timing to adapt the title.

The Persona 5 Scramble demo is available for download on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch via the Japanese PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop.