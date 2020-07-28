Persona 5 Scramble: confirmed arrival in the West

Share it:

A recent financial report from Koei Tecmo revealed the arrival of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers outside of Japan. This means that American and European users will soon be able to buy and play the title.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is nothing more than a musou developed by Omega Force, the authors of several chapters in Dynasty Warriors, and set in the universe of the series Atlus. The game has been available in Japan since February 2020 on Nintendo Switch is PlayStation 4, the same platforms on which the title should make its debut shortly in Europe and North America.

Unfortunately, in the financial report there is no precise information on the release period of the game in our country and it is likely that an official announcement with a release date may arrive shortly. In the event that the arrival of new information should be delayed, it cannot be excluded that the development team may also propose a PlayStation 5 version with improved resolution and framerate support.

Waiting to find out more, we remind you that on our pages you will find an article dedicated to the demo of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.