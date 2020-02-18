Persona 5 Royal will arrive in the west with scenes modified by homophobia

Share it:

Finally it has been confirmed from Atlus that some of the scenes of Persona 5, considered homophobic by the players, are going to be modified for the premiere of Person 5: The Royal in the west

The publisher has confirmed to IGN during a game presentation event that the dialogues of certain scenes – especially those involving Ryuji and two male characters with a feminine appearance – will change so that these characters are not treated in a negative way.

"We have been able to address some of the phrases that players may not have received positively, taking a look at their opinions, and we have updated them for the current generation", explained Ari Advincula confirming that they have changed the scene in which you meet these characters and another important scene on a beach where they appear.

Since the premiere of Persona 5 in the West, these scenes have been criticized for representing the game's gay characters as sexually aggressive. What aggravates the situation is that they show themselves with this attitude towards a minor. Atlus has stated that they now have the opportunity to do this well.

Atlus did not reveal exactly what changes have been made in the update of these scenes. Who has responded to these complaints has been Advincula, who said that changing this was one of his first requests when he joined the team. "It’s really important for me and I think it’s also important for the community".

Advincula explained that the localization team has had an internal team that reviews the translation and described it as "very aware of what is right and what needs to be done"He explained that with The Royal they had"the opportunity to do it right".

In the Japanese version of the game these scenes have remained intact and we will have to wait for it to go on sale on March 31 in our territory to know how they have been corrected here.