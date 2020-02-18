Persona 5 Royal: the Video Preview of the Italian version before the review

Share it:

The new version of the Atlus masterpiece is preparing to land on PlayStation 4: in this video, we tell you about our preliminary impressions of Persona 5 Royal awaiting the review.

Relying on the events narrated in the original epic, the team directed by Daiki Itoh has grafted new elements in the main campaign to make the experience provided to fans of the series and, more generally, to fans of role-playing productions from the Rising Sun even more satisfying.

As the dresser Kasumi Yoshizawa and with the help of the Phantom Thieves, the explorers of the GDR microcosm of Persona 5 Royal will thus be able to travel the streets of Kichijoji and deepen their knowledge of the individual protagonists of the work. Among the most important news of the title, it is really impossible not to mention the addition of an entire chapter that runs parallel to the school activities of the Third Semester and the expansion of combat and exploration mechanics thanks to Joker grappling hook, an element already glimpsed in the digital arenas of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

For any further information on the new digital effort of Atlus, we recommend you read our special on Persona 5 Royal by Icilio Bellanima to deceive the wait until the launch of the title, scheduled here in Italy for the 31 March on PlayStation 4.