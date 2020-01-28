Technology

Persona 5 Royal: announced a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa

January 27, 2020
Garry
Join the Phantom Thieves in their new great adventure! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team in the new Persona 5 Royal trailer.

Physical edition of Persona 5 Royal

  • Launch Edition: € 59.99
  • Limited edition SteelBook
  • Dynamic PS4 theme

Digital bundles

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition € 99.99: Includes game, all DLC bundles and 6 costume packs
Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition € 69.99: Includes the game and Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Costume Bundle

DLC

  • Kasumi Costume Bundle – € 14.99
  • Battle Bundle – € 9.99
  • Persona Bundle – € 9.99
  • DLC Bundle – € 59.99

Get ready for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based on the award-winning series, Persona! Phantom Thieves will return with Persona 5 Royal for PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020 with the following editions: Phantom Thieves Edition, Launch Edition and the special digital bundles that you can book from today.

