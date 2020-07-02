Persona 5 pushes Atlus but it is not enough to eliminate losses

Share it:

The ingenious series "Person"Atlus has become increasingly appreciated by the general public, and Persona 5 has reached a milestone that far exceeded expectations, giving it fame and visibility never before achieved.

Atlus has published the fiscal year-end report which ended in March 2020, showing largely positive results. Three titles brought glory to the software house: Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, the musou spin-off that has yet to arrive in the West, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, expected for worldwide release in September 2020.

Although the company has exceeded all sales targets, however, it recorded a net loss of 423.8 million yen, the equivalent of around US $ 4 million. A significantly smaller drop than last year's loss of 904 million yen (about $ 7.5 million).

The jewel in the crown of Atlus is definitely Persona 5 Royal, called one of the best – if not the best – JRPG around. In addition, in its new version, the title also received a really well-made localization in Italian. In short, certainly one more reason not to let you escape again.