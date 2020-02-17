Persona 5: Atlus encourages Switch users to keep fighting for their version

Share it:

It has not yet been announced Person 5 for Nintendo Switch, but editor Atlus says he still doesn't want fans of the saga to lose hope.

Rumors have revolved around a potential conversion for Person 5 Switch for a long time. Even with a fake Best Buy list that appeared in 2019. However, that initial momentum has slowed considerably. That's when IGN has asked Ari Advincula, Atlus Communications Manager, about whether it was finally time for fans to give up the hope of a conversion. It all happened during a previous Persona 5 Royal event earlier this month. And that has been the response of Advincula answer: "I strongly believe that I will never stop having hope.".

The fervor for a port was stimulated by the protagonist Joker, who arrived at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at the beginning of last year, but ended up being silenced in some way when the flirted P5S turned out to be Persona 5 Scramble, a completely new game (and essentially a sequel) that would reach Switch. But Advincula says that the only way for Persona 5 to reach the console is for fans to be heard.

"You want what you want"he explained "And if you don't let us know, we can never do it". Advincula said Atlus is listening and sees the desire of Persona 5 on Switch, saying that "It is important to always express your opinion".

Advincula encouraged fans to "keep telling us what you want", saying that she was also fighting for that internally. However, it is important to note that he also said that obviously "is not the person who makes the decisions" in a situation like this, so this should not be taken as an indication of what is happening or could happen in the future.

Still, Atlus has made it clear that he is listening to the Persona community, as well as taking the comments he receives seriously. Remember that on March 31, 2020, the improved version of Persona 5 (Royal) will arrive. For now, only PS4.