Persona 5: An Ann Takamaki cosplay in Danielle de Nicola’s photo set

The boys from Shujin Academy seem to live life as others do, but some of them actually have dual identities. In the Persona saga, Megami Tensei’s rib, we met many characters but who recently managed to winning the hearts of the audience is Ann Takamaki.

Long blonde hair gathered in two braids, slender body that allows her to be a model, angelic face; Ann Takamaki is one of the most prominent characters in Persona 5 especially for his alternative identity, that of the Phantom Thief with the code name Panther. Also being one of Persona 5’s playable characters, we often see her in action, alternating between the student version of Shujin and that of Phantom Thief.

In the latter situation, she takes off her school uniform and wears a tight red dress with a mask that partially covers her face, while using a riding crop as a weapon. This makes the Ann Takamaki cosplay in Panther version very intriguing, as recently demonstrated by Danielle de Nicole. The cosplayer has in fact shared various photos on Instagram in recent weeks that go to create a set on the beautiful protagonist of Persona 5.

