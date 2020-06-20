Persona 4 Golden: Atlus asks to avoid spoilers to PC players

Share it:

Golden 4 person it has just been released on PC, enjoying enormous success and hitting the top of the sales charts on the Valve marketplace. Atlus wanted to thank the community, however asking the players for a kindness.

In a short note the Japanese company thanks those who are playing Persona 4 Golden on PC and invites the more experienced players to avoid spoilers not to ruin the experience for those who are trying the game for the first time ever.

Atlus is in fact negotiating Persona 4 Golden for Steam like a new game and the company had made the same requests at the launch of Persona 5 in the West (released years later compared to Japan) and Persona 5 Royal, asking the public to avoid publishing previews, screenshots or videos particularly "spoilerosi"to preserve the gaming experience.

The comments below the Tweet thank Atlus for this concern towards the community and ask the publisher to publish other video games on Steam after the success of Persona 4 Golden. Who knows that it cannot serve as a forerunner for the arrival of more recent productions on PC, the mind obviously runs to the aforementioned Persona 5 and to the future episodes of the saga.