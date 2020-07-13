Persona 4 Golden at 500,000 players on PC: Atlus celebrates

Share it:

Persona 4 Golden for PC is a hit. Atlus has proudly announced that its RPG, which landed on Steam on June 13, has reached an altitude 500 thousand players.

This is an excellent result for a game released eight years ago on PlayStation Vita, which already at the time represented the remake of a title dated 2008, and above all for a series that has always mistreated the PC. To celebrate this milestone, Atlus has published a thanksgiving artwork for all 500 thousand players who have decided to purchase it on Steam. To realize it was the Character Designer Shigenori Soejima, who also added the message: "Welcome back to the Midnight Channel".

Persona 4 Golden, remember, can be purchased on Steam at the price of 19.99 euros, and is presented with the following incipit: "A growth story in which the protagonist and his friends will face a journey following a chain of serial murders. Discover soulmates, feelings of belonging and face the darker sides of the human soul".

In light of these results, we would not be surprised at all if Atlus and SEGA were beginning to seriously consider the possibility of convert Persona 5 Royal to PC…