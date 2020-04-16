Entertainment

         'Perry Mason': HBO adaptation trailer sets release date for legendary lawyer's return

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

HBO just released the trailer of 'Perry Mason', a new television adaptation of the mythical lawyer created by Erle Stanley Gardner, who this time has the face of Matthew Rhys. Initially it was going to be played by Robert Downey Jr., but the actor finally only acts as executive producer.

A great cast for a very promising series

This new 'Perry Mason' takes us back to 1932 with the protagonist who is not exactly going through his best moment when a historical case crosses his path. His relentless search for truth soon brings to light the problems that plague the city of Los Angeles and perhaps the beginning of his path to redemption.


The 29 most anticipated premiere series of 2020

Along with Rhys we will also see Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Robert Patrick, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin and Lili Taylor. A great cast for what is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious works of HBO for this 2020.

READ:  Call of Duty: Warzone will have duets in season 3

In addition, the trailer has also revealed the fundamental data of its release date: it will be the June 21 when HBO releases the first episode of 'Perry Mason'. I'm already looking forward to seeing this miniseries, and you?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.