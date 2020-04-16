         'Perry Mason': HBO adaptation trailer sets release date for legendary lawyer's return

Share it:

HBO just released the trailer of 'Perry Mason', a new television adaptation of the mythical lawyer created by Erle Stanley Gardner, who this time has the face of Matthew Rhys. Initially it was going to be played by Robert Downey Jr., but the actor finally only acts as executive producer.

A great cast for a very promising series

This new 'Perry Mason' takes us back to 1932 with the protagonist who is not exactly going through his best moment when a historical case crosses his path. His relentless search for truth soon brings to light the problems that plague the city of Los Angeles and perhaps the beginning of his path to redemption.

Along with Rhys we will also see Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Robert Patrick, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin and Lili Taylor. A great cast for what is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious works of HBO for this 2020.

In addition, the trailer has also revealed the fundamental data of its release date: it will be the June 21 when HBO releases the first episode of 'Perry Mason'. I'm already looking forward to seeing this miniseries, and you?