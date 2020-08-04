"Perhaps this futile search for perfection is what made us who we are": Buffon's emotional message to Casillas

Share it:

Both players are considered icons in Real Madrid and Juventus – EFE / Jose Coelho / Archive



The experienced 42-year-old goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon spoke about Iker Casillas' retirement from football. Through a publication on his social networks, he thanked the Spanish for having pushed him to pursue perfection and considered that, without him, "everything would be less important".

“They say that competition makes us better than others, but never perfect for ourselves. Perhaps this futile search for perfection is what has made us what we are. Thanks Iker. Without you, everything would have been less important, ”Buffon wrote with a photo in which he is hugging him after a match between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Casillas announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, after a year and two months without playing after suffering a heart attack, closing his 39-year career full of successes, with three Leagues of Champions, one World Cup and two Euro Cups, among other trophies.

A few moments after Buffon, with whom he has a strong bond of friendship and respect, published his message, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper replied with a "Thanks Gigi. A big hug, friend ”.

Another of the soccer legends who paid tribute to him was the former Barcelona footballer Andres Iniesta, with whom he shared the historic victory against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup where the Spanish team became world champion: "All the best for you and your family in this new stage that will be presented in your life, Iker Casillas", the manchego player wrote on his Twitter profile.

The captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, also did the same, showing his appreciation through a message on Twitter: “Football, you thank you, friend. Forever a legend ”. The central defender inherited the captain's belt when the goalkeeper left for Portugal.

Casillas became a historical figure of Real Madrid – REUTERS / Andrea Comas

Florentino Pérez, president of the merengue group, meanwhile, opened the doors of the club for what will be an imminent return. "He is one of the great symbols of Real Madrid. The madridistas today are especially proud of one of our eternal captains ”, he assured through a letter published by the club.

“In this club, with this shield and this shirt, he has won everything. For Real Madrid and for Madrid fans from all corners of the world it has been an honor to have a goalkeeper, a captain, like Iker Casillas. A benchmark for children who come to our City Real Madrid with the dream of wearing our shirt one day. His legacy will always be here. Iker knows that this is and will always be his home ”, sentenced leaving the door open on his return to start a new facet of his career.

