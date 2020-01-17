'Perfect life' is done with a Fierce and if you have not seen it the time has come

Share it:

The Movistar series' Perfect life' It does not come out of his state of grace. He shone at Canneseries and now he does it again after winning two Feroz Awards (Best Supporting Actor, for Enric Auquer, and Best Comedy Series). I had a tough competitor, our beloved 'Paquita Salas', but the production, created by Leticia Dolera and Manuel Burque, prevailed and does not surprise us because it is wonderful. If you have not yet had the chance to see it, we recommend that you pick popcorn and enjoy this story in which women are the pillar of everything. It will excite you, have fun and, surely, it will also relieve you to discover that you have some (or many) points in common with its three protagonists, Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán and Dolera itself. The first season consists of 8 chapters, 25 minutes, which you will devour at full speed because the plot lends itself to it. Undoubtedly, we are facing a series that will make you reflect and that, to this day, in which we consume series without asking them more than entertainment, is already a value to highlight.

Producer

What do we find in the series 'Perfect life'?

'Perfect life' It premiered successfully a few months ago in Movistar and is a series that recounts the existence of three very different women. The first is Maria (Leticia Dolera), a very perfectionist girl who had planned a 'perfect life' as a child, with a 'perfect husband', 'the perfect house', 'perfect children'. However, that perfection makes his world fall apart the day he will sign the mortgage with his boy. At that moment, something jumps in his brain and decides to become the opposite. At a children's party it gets out of control and the consequences end up seeing nine months later. He will end up living with his sister Esther (Aixa Villagrán), An artist who has not just found her way. The third piece of this puzzle is Cristina (Celia Freijeiro), friend of both. She is a lawyer, mother and wife, who, despite having everything she wanted, feels empty.

The three experience, for different reasons, a crisis that is reflected in such an honest way that it dismantles you. That is one of the strengths of the series, the naturalness with which it is spoken and reflects everything that happens on the screen (casual sex, lesbian relationships, drugs, infidelity, false myths about pregnancy and motherhood , disability …) and always without judging. Prejudices have no place in this plot.

The cast of 'Perfect Life'

The actresses come out, you believe them and empathize with each of their circumstances. Special mention to Aixa Villagrán that manages to draw a crazy Esther, with a childish point and so tender that you only want to hug her. The cast of 'Perfect Life' masculine makes everything work like a perfect melody. Dolera gives importance to the content, but without forgetting the packaging; The aesthetic is also taken care of. In short, the 'imperfect' lives of these WOMEN is what makes the story perfect, so much that we look forward to The second season