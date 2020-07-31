Percy Jackson, the Sea of ​​Monsters: the main differences between film and novel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight airs on NOVE Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Sea of ​​Monsters, the second chapter of the film saga taken from the fantasy novels of Rick Riordan which stars Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson.

The film's poor box office receipts and bad critics' acceptance led to 20th Century Fox canceling the plans for the sequels: the biggest flaws attributed by the fans are the numerous differences between adaptations and original works by Riordan, who after reading the script even refused to see the movies for a matter of principle.

In the Sea of ​​Monsters A year has passed since Percy Jackson found out that he was the demigod son of Poseidon, and as he spent his life at the training camp he began to doubt his skills. After discovering the existence of a prophecy concerning himPercy and his friends embark on a journey in search of the Golden Fleece, the only object that can heal the tree tied to the magic barrier that protects the field: to find it, the group must navigate the tumultuous waters of the Sea of ​​Monsters.

But what are the main differences between the film and the book? Let's see them together:

In the second film, Percy spent an entire year in Camp Half-Blood after the events of the first chapter, while in the novel he only frequents him during the summer.

In the literary saga, the Great Prophecy is revealed only in the fifth and final chapter , The final clash. Given the age difference of the protagonist, moreover, in the film the prophecy will be fulfilled when Percy will be 20 instead of 16.

, The final clash. Given the age difference of the protagonist, moreover, in the film the prophecy will be fulfilled when Percy will be 20 instead of 16. In the book Chiron is expelled from the field and replaced by Tantalus, a character who however has not been included in the adaptation.

The invisibility cap Annabeth is never mentioned in the film.

Annabeth is never mentioned in the film. Instead of meeting Hermes (Nathan Fillion) on the beach, Percy and his friends get to know the messenger of the gods in a shipping center.

Grover ends up on the island of Polyphemus while he is looking for Pan. In the film he is instead captured by Luke and sent by the cyclops.

In the book the Golden Fleece it is used only to heal the Talia tree, while in the adaptation it is used by Luke to resurrect Cronus and by Percy to save Annabeth from poisoning.

For more insights, here you can find our review of Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Sea of ​​Monsters. We also remind you that Rick Riordan is working on a Disney + Percy Jackson series.