Pepillo Origel propitiates lawsuit between two journalists

The journalists of shows Angélica Palacios and Gabriel Cuevas star in a strong discussion on social networks, all because of an interview she does to the journalist Juan José Origel.

During 2016 a video was shown in different media in which Pepillo Origel is seen and heard about Flor Rubio, who was his friend. She said, among other things, that she had slept with several men to get good positions as a reporter.

In the interview that Angélica Palacios makes to Origel they return to the subject and ask how the legal process is going, since Flor Rubio filed a lawsuit against Pepillo.

It was a bad move that they did to me… however there are people working… It can't be… ”, Pepillo replies to Palacios.









According to the Grupo Formula portal, Angélica Palacios said that Flor Rubio has a person who is double-sided working on his team.

Gabriel Cuevas, the journalist who Palacios allegedly referred to in his commentary, immediately spoke upset on Twitter and answered Angélica Palacios strongly.

If you are the mop journalist you claim to be, please check that it was me who recorded the fag of Origel …. Do you accept the challenge? Do not forget how many times the doors of Spectacular Formula for your Talents were opened to you ”.

Angélica Palacios works on the YouTube portal Release It Here, while Gabriel Palacios works in the programs Venga la Alegría and Formula Espectacular, on television and radio respectively.

And finally, if you are the mop journalist you claim to be, please check that it was me who recorded Oricon's fag … Do you accept the challenge? Don't forget how many times the Spectacular Formula doors were opened for your "Talents." Chinga your mother Angelica Palacios. – Gabriel Cuevas (@gabo_cuevas)

January 10, 2020





After 20 minutes, the interview that Angélica Palacios does to Pepillo Origel:









Regarding the aforementioned lawsuit, Flor Rubio, who participates in the television program Venga la Alegría, told how difficult it was for her to learn that Pepillo, who was her friend, expressed herself badly about her.

Rubio also mentioned that the lawsuit against Juan José Origel for defamation is already in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and assured that the instances "have ruled in favor of nonviolence."