Pepillo Origel overshadows Pedro Sola with photo of his youth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Juan Jose Origel was not overshadowed by his partner Pedro Sola when a photo of what the driver of Ventaneando looked like when he was young was shared, since a few days ago the social account of the evening TV Azteca, released a photo of what he looked like when he was all in his twenties.

After releasing the photo Pepillo as he is mostly known in the media, he also wanted to teach his fans that he was also a heartthrob when he started in the middle of the show so he took the compliments and compliments of all his followers on Instagram.

As if that were not enough Pepillo showed that the gossip in the middle of the show is part of the day to day because as everyone knows a few weeks ago the controversy that had with Flor Rubio reappeared, who was angry when it was revealed that Pepillo had supposedly won the Lawsuit that she filed, although the host of Venga la Alejo made it clear that the judge who is handling the case has not yet released anything.

It is worth mentioning that he already apologized to his former colleague through a video but Flor was not interested because she continues to be annoyed at having attacked him several years ago at a party because he denigrated her when saying how she got to where she is.

Recall that Pepillo has also thought a lot about retiring from the middle of the show because he himself said that he already gave what he had to give, but Magda Rodríguez gave him an opportunity in the morning Today to continue working although apparently Pepillo no longer wants to do anything for the show because you want to dedicate yourself to other projects.

It may interest you

The Beatles more alive than ever 50 years after their separation

Galilea Montijo reveals alleged relationship with Televisa driver

Steve Aoki returns with new album after two years of silence