Pepillo Origel gets a job after announcing retirement

Juan José Origel, better known as Pepillo, returned to make a topic of conversation in the entertainment world since after he announced his retirement a few days ago something unexpected happened and he was offered work in the Hoy program.

It was on social networks where he made the news public, in addition to making his first appearance in the morning of Televisa where he already worked a couple of years ago, so Magda Rodríguez gave another opportunity to the journalist who has been in the middle for several years.

"I can't refuse Magda because she invited me to be here so affectionately," Pepillo said in the program Today where he was asked to stay in the morning, so he immediately accepted.

Meanwhile Pepillo fans were very happy for the decision he made to stay in the program Today where he has an excellent relationship with the entire cast especially with Andrea Legarreta with whom he has a friendship for years because they have relied on the good and the evil ones.

"You see Pepillo and you thinking about retiring, we all want to keep watching you on the screen and what better than in the Hoy program", "Fascinated that you return to Hoy and I want More All week", "You see, I was not so wrong! He who seeks finds! ", They wrote to Pepillo.

It should be mentioned that the actor Lambda García also joined Hoy where he supplied Mauricio Mancera as he went in search of other projects like Yanet García, who now lives in Mexico.