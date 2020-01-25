Pepillo Origel announces surprising withdrawal from the shows (VIDEO)

The show journalist Juan José Origel, better known as Origel Cucumber, he announced that he will definitely retire this 2020

The surprise announcement was given in an exclusive interview for the program 'Today' and even mentioned that the place he leaves cannot be occupied by anyone else.

“I leave the shows (…) I already gave what I had to give. I am leaving, I have already done it, I have already worked, I want to move to another place to see what will change my life, ”said the emblematic Cucumber.

With 72 years, the native of Guanajuato said that prefer to retire on time and with dignity"I prefer to be told‘ oh, no, why? ’To be told‘ oh, no, go now, "he said.

When asked about the person who could occupy his consolidated position as a journalist, Origel Cucumber He assured that nobody can take his place and that he would not like to say that he sees a future in someone because the future depends on each one.

