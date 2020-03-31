Sports

Pepe Reina: "I was scared when I gasped for 25 minutes"

March 31, 2020
The Spanish Pepe Reina, Aston Villa goalkeeper who gave positive for coronavirus and that he is already better, he acknowledged this Tuesday that he was scared when 'gasped for 25 minutes', in addition to having a fever and cough.

"I have been isolated since I noticed the first symptoms of the virus. I had a fever, cough, headache that never went away, I felt tired. I was scared when I gasped for 25 minutes, as if my throat it would have closed and the air could not pass, "said Reina, a Naples or Milan exporter, in an interview published Tuesday by the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

"The first seven or eight days I spent locked in a room, "added the veteran goalkeeper from Madrid, 37, who lives in isolation at his Birmingham home accompanied by his wife, five children and in-laws.

