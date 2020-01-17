Pepe Aguilar in favor of Alejandra Guzmán after strong anger

Share it:

After Alejandra Guzmán faced the press for not letting her pass in an airport and for fear of being hurt since she was recently operated, her colleague, Pepe Aguilar decided to talk about the incident that gave much to talk about the programs of shows.

It was through his Instagram stories where the singer was in favor of the rock star who wanted to walk without any problem over the corridors of the airport.

"I just want to tell my dear friends, dear friends of the press that the airport aisles are not designed to hold press conferences, so no artist has to stop to give you answers in the airport aisles, for nothing we are bound, nobody, Alejandra well done… "said Pepe.

On the other hand, Internet users gave their conclusions about the statements of Pepe and even his daughter Ángela Aguilar who said that a movement should begin where no artist conducts interviews at the airports, since this situation is also annoying.

It is worth mentioning that Alejandra Guzmán sent a message after the incident and said that the only thing she asks for from the media is respect, because it does not bother her to conduct interviews.

I gladly give all the interviews they ask me, as long as they don't push me and there is respect from both sides. I understand that everyone does our job, but I RESPECT first and foremost, Alejandra wrote.

And it is that there are few times that the queen of hearts has been seen furious, although other Internet users commented that the health of any person comes first.