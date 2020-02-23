Pepe Aguilar boasts his millionaire house; is Kim Kardashian's neighbor

Share it:

Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar was the special guest of the most recent video of The Golden Scorpion on YouTube and caused a stir by revealing that he lives in a millionaire area and his neighbors are nothing more and nothing less than Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and the American singer The Weeknd

Pepe, who is born in the United States, in addition to being a great singer of his genre and being the son of two great legends of Mexican gold cinema, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, resides in a VIP area of ​​the United States where he shares land with Big stars of the entertainment world.

Already in confidence with the masked youtuber, the interpreter began to reveal some details of his famous neighbors, such as the extreme security of The Weeknd, the most millionaire family in the area and the constant projects of Kim Kardashian.

The Weeknd and its extreme security

The singer showed the incredible mansion that his neighbor The Weeknd has in the area and revealed that he has great extreme security to avoid paparazzi, as well as any type of situation that affects him in his daily life.

You have a security within this property that is also full of security. This kid has a booth inside, here so that no one chooses it because, do I tell you something? Here the paparazzi are worse than the p * nches ticks, "Pepe said about The Weeknd.

The KISS family, the richest in the area

The confessions did not end with the great security of The Weeknd, the famous also revealed that the KISS family are the neighbors with the most money in the whole block and showed their incredible mansion, which is valued at 40 million dollars.

These w * yes are the KISS family, they have idiot cars. That mother costs about 40 million. "

The house of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Finally, Pepe Aguilar showed the masked man Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's mansion, the most controversial family in the middle of the show and commented on the constant transport that is out for his countless projects.

The last time the fires touched us, Kim and Kanye brought some private firefighters, did you know there are private firefighters? "







