Pep Guardiola's mother dies from the coronavirus

He Manchester City has announced this Monday the death of Dolors Sala Carrió, mother of Pep Guardiola, at 82 years old due to the coronavirus: "All of us who are part of the club want to express our condolences to the family Guardiola at such a painful time. "

On March 24, it was learned that Guardiola had donated a million euros for medical supplies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The money destined for the one who was also coach of FC Barcelona was aimed at the Ángel Soler Daniel Foundation, which is managed by the Barcelona College of Physicians, and was for the purchase and production of sanitary material and equipment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

