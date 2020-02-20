Sports

Pep Guardiola: "If you don't fire me I'll be here, I love this club"

February 20, 2020
A few days ago the news jumped, UEFA sanctioned Manchester City With a fine of 30 million euros and the exclusion of European competitions for two years. Pep Guardiola, team coach, spoke in the previous meeting against West Ham and He showed his full support for the club.

Before the Sky Sports microphones, he acknowledged that sanction "toThe principle was an impact, after hours you realize that it is not something we can control. We support the club one hundred percent, what we have to do is focus on our matches. "

In the post game he pronounced on his continuity at the head of the citizen bench: "Why should I go?" Guardiola stressed how happy he is leading the team: "If you don't fire me, I'll be here. I love this club. I like to be here. This is my club and I will be here. "

He has also had words for Barcelona: "If they are happy because we are sanctioned, I would tell the president that we believe we have a reason and that we will appeal. That Barcelona does not speak too loudly because we are all involved in situations, but we will appeal and hopefully in the future we can play the Champions League against Barcelona. "

