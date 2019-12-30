Pep Guardiola explodes against the VAR: "Every week is a huge disaster"

Pep Guardiola he showed his indignation this Sunday with the video arbitration (VAR) after the game in which his team won the Sheffield United (2-0), a result with which he is third in the Premier to 14 points of the Liverpool and one of Leicester city.

"Every weekend is a big disaster. In other games it has been a disaster. Hopefully next season I can do better, "said the City coach visibly upset by the arbitration decisions during Sunday's game.

In that match the Sheffield was canceled somewhat for a very tight offside of Mousset. Afterwards, the referee bothered a player of the visitors in an action that ended with the first goal of the City, Sergio Aguero. At one point in the game, the two fans protested against the VAR, which coincided with the chants by United's fans last Saturday in which they denounced that "This is no longer football".