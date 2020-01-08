Pep Guardiola explains what he would do before training Real Madrid or United

"Before I would go to Maldives if I don't have offers. "It's what it says Pep Guardiolacoach of Manchester City, when asked if one day he would sit on the bench of Manchester United or the Real Madrid.

He has stated in the press conference prior to the first leg of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup in which the two Manchester clubs will face. "After leading the City he will never train United as I will never train Real Madrid", he said before stating that his destination in case of not having job offers would be the Maldives." Well, to the Maldives no, there are no golf courses, "he added jokingly.

Guardiola faces his fourth season with the Manchester City, with which he has won two Premier League titles. He is currently third in the English championship behind Liverpool and Leicester and 14 points behind his head.