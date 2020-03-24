Pep Guardiola donates one million euros for the acquisition of medical equipment

Share it:

The Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has donated a million euros for medical supplies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as recognized by the Barcelona College of Physicians.

The money destined for which he was also a coach of FC Barcelona is directed to the Ángel Soler Daniel Foundation, which manages the Barcelona College of Doctors, and is for the purchase and production of sanitary material and equipment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The contribution is added to the donation campaign promoted by the Barcelona College of Physicians, and which aims to collect medical supplies for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment.

The donation of the Spanish technician will also serve to finance the alternative production (through 3D printing and others) of respirators and other protection elements for healthcare personnel.

The million euros contributed by Guardiola adds to the 33,000 euros collected by the medical college, in a campaign that began on March 21. The material will be distributed to health centers throughout Catalonia, according to needs and emergencies, and in coordination with the Generalitat's Health Department.

Donations for this campaign, which started on March 21, can be made in the bank account ES66 0182 4383 9002 0185 8057 of the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, and to date they have already totaled 33,000 euros. All the contributions collected will go towards the acquisition and production of material, which will be distributed to health centers throughout Catalonia according to needs and urgency and in coordination with the Department of Health.