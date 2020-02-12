“People have died for that!”: Vadhir Derbez is criticized for exposing his life for a PHOTO

Social networks have so much influence on current generations that, it is not uncommon, that some influencers and celebrities risk their lives … For a good photo!

On this occasion it was Vadhir Derbez who drew attention when posing in an effect that simulates a very dangerous and risky pose.

We see Eugenio Derbez's son pose "almost floating" in the air, holding only the hands of a building.

Although the image caused fury and stir to have more than 186 thousand "likes" to achieve risky images of this type, hundreds of people have lost their lives.

There are more deaths for a good selfie than for shark attacks

According to the Indian publication Journal of Family Medecine and Primary Care, Between October 2011 and November 2017, at least 259 people died in search of the perfect selfie.

The deaths have occurred in all parts of the world and quintupled the 50 deaths due to shark attack.

India is the one who holds the world record of deaths by selfie at this time, followed by Russia, the United States and Pakistan.

According to the report Selfies: A blessing or a doom? He explained that most of the deadly selfies occurred in mountain tops, tall buildings and lakes, as well as with some means of transport in between.

