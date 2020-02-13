"People didn't believe me": what really happened after Zidane's accident with an amateur

Zidane is usually the protagonist of sports news, but this time it was Ignacio Fernandez, the manager of a furniture store in A Rúa (Ourense).

The businessman was heading to IFEMA to visit a decoration fair in Madrid, although he had to warn that he would be late for his destination. An unforeseen came up with him that he didn't count on. A car hit him from behind while driving through a roundabout in Valdebebas. His surprise was capital when he realized that the driver he had hit was Zinedine Zidane.

The Real Madrid coach was on his way to the CSports City. "As soon as I saw him, I recognized him and told him that I would have liked to meet you in other circumstances, but it's not too bad, "Ignacio confessed in 'La Voz de Galicia'.

He got out of the car and took the opportunity to take a selfie with the technician: "I told him that if we could take a selfie, because people were not going to believe that Zidane had hit me. And very kind he said yes. He took off his hat and we took the picture, "he said.

To the surprise, he proposed to the coach (ironically) that the blow be nothing. "We changed cars there and that's it ”, he laughed.

Finally, they left the paperwork and the next day the representative of the master contacted by telephone with the businessman: "He told me that they were very grateful, because Zidane went to training and was in a hurry, so I was grateful he didn't entertain asking for signatures, shirts or tickets"he sentenced.