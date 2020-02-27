People are laughing at Khloé Kardashian for THIS photo that has uploaded to Instagram

Share it:

Khloé Kardashian is being subjected to all kinds of teasing on Instagram for the latest promotional campaign of air freshener sprays.

Yes, the Kardashian They are news again. Wow, what a surprise, huh? (read with irony). The most famous sisters in the world are always giving what to talk about, but sometimes not for the reasons they would like. Like every neighbor's son, they also make a fool of themselves, only in their case more people find out. And best of all (for them not, of course), that is recorded. Do you remember when Kim left her daughter forgotten in a restaurant? Or when Kendall had the drinks and hit a good smack? Well, once again we have witnessed a new moment of this 'klan'. On this occasion, the protagonist is Khloé Kardashian, whose last promotional campaign on Instagram it has aroused all kinds of teasing Among his followers.

Let's see, we've seen the picture and this time we can't defend you Khloé, we're sorry. And no, it has not happened again with Photoshop, although the truth is that the image is quite curious, but for other reasons. It turns out that a brand of sprays to set the clothes decided to have her for her promotional campaign … and this is the result. We already have one more to add to the most ridiculous moments of the Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian unleashes the teasing of his followers for this Instagram post

But this is nothing, there are two more images. Yes, yes, you have wondered. What is the need to lie on the bed without pants to advertise a product to aromatize tissues? None, probably. Eye, you can do what you want, but it doesn't make much sense this time. And what catches our attention even more, Why are these sprays covered with strass crystals? And why so many? We understand absolutely nothing, but we are not the only ones. His followers are just as baffled as we are. These are some of the comments they are leaving.

"I can't stop laughing with this ad"

"Why is it surrounded by so many sprays?"

"But what is it that they are covered with crystals?"

"No, this is not uncommon … Not at all"

"Do you really want us to believe that you use that for your clothes?"

"What are you doing lying in bed?"

"Have you thought about washing your clothes instead of spraying it with that?"

And our favorite: "You have to select a little better the things you advertise. Is it that you don't think enough is the money you have"? More reason than a saint.