         'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels', trailer and premiere date of the spin off starring Natalie Dormer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Within the framework of the TCA, Showtime has followed the announcements and the one of the renewal of 'Shameless' has been followed release date and trailer from 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels', the spin off / spiritual heiress of the series starring Eva Green.

This time there is Green, but the one that wears the singing voice is the mysterious Magda, demon played by Natalie Dormer. The action takes us to Los Angeles in 1938, where the investigation of a murder will take inspectors Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and Michener (Nathan Lane) on the most hidden side of the city.

So in the series we will have a cocktail of Mexican traditions, espionage by the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. John Logan, responsible for 'Penny Dreadful', develops this new series which arrives on April 26 and we imagine that Movistar + the next day (it is not confirmed).

'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' has its cast with Dormer, Zovatto, Lane, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck will be as guest stars.

In addition, Showtime has announced the release dates of several of its series: season 2 of 'Black Monday' arrives on March 15; the fifth of 'Billions' on May 3 and the third of 'The Chi', on July 5.