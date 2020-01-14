Penny Dreadful: City of Angels receives release date for April

Share it:

From April 26, 2020 we can enjoy the mysteries and magic again with the premiere of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, it is the date announced by Showtime during the TCA winter tour for the return of this saga.

The chain describes this new series with the following synopsis:

"A spiritual successor to the history of the original Penny Dreadful set in a Victorian London, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels begins in 1983 in Los Angeles, a time and place of political and social tensions. When a ruthless killer frightens the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) embark on an epic plot that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the construction of the city's first highways to its deep traditions of Mexican American folklore, through the dangerous espionage of the Third Reich and the rise of the evangelist radio. Long before, Tiago and his family have to deal with powerful forces that threaten to end them".

John Logan (Gladiator) will be the showrunner with the executive production of Sam Mendes (1917) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road). Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will feature a cast consisting of Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck.