Penny Dreadful City of Angels: lo sfortunato spin-off con Natalie Dormer

About four years after the cancellation of Penny Dreadful, a TV series created by John Logan for Showtime, it debuts on the same broadcaster City of Angels, spin-off of the aforementioned series. The trailer for Penny Dreadful – City of Angels had given us a taste of Logan’s new effort, which promises to abandon that pseudo-historical dark fantasy vein of its predecessor, in favor of a new setting, diametrically opposite both on the narrative and on the aesthetic front. City of Angelsin fact, he abandons the streets of gloomy Victorian London, in favor of Los Angeles, the home of the sun and beautiful women, known precisely as the City of Angels.

This feeling of strong detachment from the “original” material was felt in a violent way from the first contact with the series and the feeling is that the will of the writers of explore fundamentally different shores, based on a more solemn and less cryptic narrative structure, but at the same time full of points of interest to be explored perhaps more in depth during this first season. Unfortunately, at the end of its cycle of episodes, Penny Dreadful City of Angels was also canceled: so let’s find out what the unfortunate spin-off series with Natalie Dormer was like.

Hail Santa Muerte, pray for us

The general picture of the story, while moving away from the dark tones of the original series, is based on those foundations of a “religious” soft horror that always enjoy an irresistible charm. To move the ranks of everything, at least in appearance, are in fact two divinities as close as they are distant, engaged in a struggle that seems eternal and inevitable, due to a conception and a vision of life that are completely opposite.

On the one hand we find Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), a notoriously benevolent Mexican divinity, whose task is to accompany souls to their passing away, and on the other the mysterious Magda (Natalie Dormer), an apparently moved by the only desire to sow death, discord to chaos in the world of humans.

His obsession with spreading hatred and violence among unsuspecting humans – always all too easily malleable and with that unhealthy habit of letting oneself be carried away with simplicity by one’s emotions – sets in motion the events that underpin the show’s narrative framework, set in a historical period in which popular uprisings were almost the order of the day.

And what’s better than the rule that associates the end of the world with typical signs of a collapse of humanity, such as fratricide, which has always been one of the most unforgivable sins. The first episode plays strongly on this aspect, bringing what they are to the screen the typical difficulties of a large family and, above all, in which the various components have fundamentally different ideas and attitudes.

The detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zavotto), the one who in effect is the protagonist of the story, from an early age is somehow in contact with the otherworldly world, where the two divinities of which we spoke earlier come from, remaining somehow connected to a conception of reality different from what it should be, especially when for work one is forced to trust only the facts.

His being different will quickly become the bone of contention in his family, fueled precisely by Magda’s desire to generate chaos within the American city and, in particular, in the less elite neighborhoods inhabited, for the most part, by Mexican immigrants, such as Tiago’s family. The final frame of the very first episode contains everything we have said so far: the detective against the rebellious brother, powerful against the poor, good versus evil. A split second: one shot, two shots, blood and screams, and then it all ends … or, actually, represents a new beginning?

City of… stars?

From a narrative and thematic point of view Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is strongly detached from its predecessor. Logan’s new show, in fact, is accompanied by a much slower and more staid general pace, and is strongly supported by elements such as dialogue, monologues and introspection in general.

Forget – at least as far as we’ve seen so far – the action scenes, the fights and the most frenetic moments present within the series starring a young Dr. Frankenstein, the mysterious Caliban and all the other faces of the mother series; City of Angels immediately try the psychological and emotional approach, which revolves around riots and conflicts, whether small or large, thus exploring a fundamentally different universe.

And, overall, this choice turns out to be positive and spot on, but it is not without forces that are not easy to ignore, both in terms of writing and in staging. Above all, but this also happened a little in the past, we feel at the moment of rejecting the chaotic management of the various subplots, which could be decisive for the success of the work and which, up to now, has left us a little ‘perplexed. From the first minute it seemed to us that the ideas, many and perhaps too many, they struggled to combine with each other, with the result of finding yourself in front of a show that seems to mean a lot but in the end you lose a little too much.

And if the acting of the splendid Lorenza Izzo and Natalie Dormer, very comfortable in their respective roles, satisfied us, the same cannot be said for the rest of the cast, which seems to lack that bite and that charisma that could be found in the original series, in which, obviously, names like Eva Green and Timothy Dalton had a distinctly different specific weight.

A note also on the male protagonist. Remembering the exploits of the various Harry Treadaway, Josh Hartnett, but also of the good Rory Kinnear (Caliban), who remained in the cast also for this new series with a completely different role from the previous one, it comes natural being dissatisfied with the actor who puts his face to the handsome detective that, partly for reasons of writing the character, it seemed too anonymous and not much in the part.

At the level of writing and staging, however, some passages turned out to be exaggerated and not very focused and this also affects the general rhythm of the episodes, which they don’t always manage to keep glued to the screen with the same intensity and for their entire duration.