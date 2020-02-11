Penn Badgley ('You') will be the father of his first child with Domino Kirke

Share it:

Sometimes reality surpasses fiction, with the most curious coincidences, and actors

They face real-life situations that are also going through the screen. Attention 'Spoiler'! We warn you because the news that we are going to give you is very related to one of the most important events of season 2 of 'You' And as you know, if you've seen it, Joe is waiting for a baby next to Love (Victoria Pedretti) in the Netflix series. However, the thing is not here, since Penn Badgley, the actor who plays it, will be the father of his first child with his wife Domino Kirke. Season 3 of 'You' It has already begun to be recorded, so the interpreter can go practicing with the rides, bottles and changing diapers.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke surprised with the happy announcement in Instagram account of this and with an emotional message in which he speaks clearly of the complex path that they have had to travel together to reach this wonderful outcome.

Penn Badgley has not told how he feels about the arrival of his first child, but Domino He was surprised with a tender text:

"On the way again … Pregnancy after loss is something else. After two abortions in a row we were ready to give up. I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that it was over. As a birth assistant, I've seen and listened to everything. I take everything I have to separate myself with love from the losses I have been through … When I was 25 I knew nothing and now with 10 years of experience, I treasure my community and knowledge. They are already teaching us how be on the day in a way we haven't experienced, little one. Thank you. "

This is the first child for Penn Badgley ('Gossip Girl'), Married to Kirke for three years, while she is already the mother of a 10-year-old child, the result of a previous relationship. We will be awaiting this expected birth. Congratulations guys!