Penn Badgley tells the most nasty scene of season 2 of 'You'

its actors We are hopelessly hooked to 'You' and until it opens season 3, still without arrival date, we have to survive with these little pills. When he landed on Netflix, its protagonist had to make things clear after several fans extolled the figure of Joe, the psycho that gives life. Many claimed to feel in love with this character, so the interpreter was in need of highlighting that he is a murderer. And is that for Penn Badgley has not been easy to put on his skin, or face some nasty scene, especially in season 2 of 'You'. Spoilers!

In a recent interview for BuzzFeed, the actor confessed one of the worst moments lived in the second season of 'You' and is not what you imagine. If you have seen the chapters, you have almost certainly thought about the sequence in which a guy makes mincemeat in the middle of the night, but no. For Penn Badgley, our Dan from 'Gossip Girl', That was unpleasant, but not the most traumatic …

Penn Badgley talks about the most nasty scene of season 2 of 'You'

Season 2 of 'You' He left us a very bloody Christmas. This delivery is much more gore than the previous one and Penn badgley He has suffered enough. In fact, he even felt nauseous when filming this nasty scene. "The worst was when Delilah is dead on the floor of the cage with her throat cut. The amount of fake blood needed to make it look real made it more horrible," he says.

It is clear that Penn is complex to put himself in Joe's shoes: "I enjoy almost nothing interpreting it. " Surely not and, although the acts of the character are totally reprehensible, it does great.