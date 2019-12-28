Penn Badgley talks about the troubled end of season 2

Share it:

We have already spoken here of the great problem that 'You' has in his portrait of sickly love and obsession. The series is doubtful in its way of facing his portrait about a psychopath, a murderer of women who forces us to understand. Netflix's original fiction takes the risk of proposing that game of forced empathy by telling us everything (or almost) from the mind of the disturbed protagonist who, in certain cases, we come to understand without having to do so.

The second season of the series arrived on the platform on December 26 and, as usual, some have already devoured it completely. If you are one of them, you will be left with divided impressions upon reaching the end. TO Penn badgley, the protagonist, something similar happened to him. The actor who plays Joe He has talked with Digital Spy about everything this ending means and what he taught him and should make us all see about the series and his character:

Spoilers below

This time, actually, it was quite revealing to me. When I discovered where the story was going I felt a little bad. It was something selfish because I wanted a more positive resolution. Like Beck's death in the first season, in the end I realized that this was the most accurate, thoughtful, real and responsible resolution. No, Joe doesn't have that.

Joe is not really looking for true love. He is not really a person who only needs someone to love him. He is a murderer! He is a sociopath, an abuser and a disappointed person. He is obsessed with himself. You can't fool yourself thinking that you simply need someone right for him. No one is right for him!

Therefore, the end is perfect. This is the path you have to follow because you have a serious problem. If it were just "they are made for each other, all I needed was another character that killed people" would not be fair. I think it reflects reality because I don't think people who kill think "I just need someone to do the same"

Although Badgley qualifies this ending as perfect for his character, it seems that Joe (and Love) 's problems will continue in at least one more season. For now, both seasons of 'You' are available on Netflix.