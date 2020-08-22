Peninsula, Yeon Sang-ho wants to make a third film about the world of Train to Busan

Share it:

Given the incredible success in South Korea upon its release, which earned a Peninsula a whopping $ 27 million in a month, there’s a lot of audiences out there willing to see a third film in the saga Train to Busan, and the director Yeon Sang-ho he’s not going to back down.

More: the author thinks they can get many more chapters set in the universe he created, and this is because zombies are just a pretext from which to start declining them in many different genres, addressing the most disparate themes.

He just stated: “With Peninsula, I think the world of Train to Busan has been extended, and I think there are still many more survivors out there, scattered across the peninsula. I would love to continue working on this series to tell their stories. I might not be directing the film myself, but I would like to start working on a third film within this large frame already“.

As previously reported, the events of Peninsula will take hold four years after Train to Busan ended, with a new story and new protagonists played – among others – by Gang Dong-won e Lee Jung-hyun. The American title of the film is a kind of wink at what has already been done by Universal Pictrues with Hobbs & Shaw, as it will be called Train to Busan presents: Peninsula.

Here is the synopsis of the film: “The Peninsula project will revisit the same zombie virus seen in the first original film, apart from the fact that this time the focus will expand to the entire Korean peninsula, which is the reason for the title of the production. The peninsula is now ravaged by the virus four years after the events of Train to Busan, and Jung-seok, a soldier who managed to escape outside, is instructed to go back, unexpectedly meeting with the survivors“.

