         'Peninsula': the sequel to 'Train to Busan' does not continue the story of the original, but is set in the same universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasites' Korean cinema is rabid today. The great revelation of the 2020 Oscars has opened the industry of the Asian country to a huge number of new spectators who can discover delicacies such as 'Train to Busan'; the awesome zombie tape directed by Yeon Sang-ho and that drove the public crazy at the 2016 Sitges Festival.

To the joy of fandomA couple of years ago it was announced that the director and screenwriter was already working on the script of a sequel. Today, thanks to the ScreenDaily medium we have known that 'Peninsula' – as it is titled – will not continue what is seen in the original 'Train to Busan'.

This has been revealed by Yeon himself, who has made it clear that "'Peninsula' is not a sequel to 'Train to Busan' because it is not a continuation of its history, but it happens in the same universe". Some statements that invite you to think about the formula used by Danny Boyle and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo in the excellent '28 days later 'and '28 weeks later'.

Today, 'Peninsula' is in post-production phase, has had a budget close to 16 million dollars – twice as much as its predecessor – and is expected to be released in South Korean lands throughout this 2020 – with a little luck we can taste it in Sitges next October. In the absence of more news, I leave you with the synopsis of the film