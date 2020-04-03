Peninsula 'shows its first trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The zombie genre is not exactly at its best. After films like 'REC' or '28 days later ', there was a time when new tapes full of undead whose originality was conspicuous by their absence did not stop appearing. But a few years ago, Yeon Sang-ho accomplished the impossible, and that is that we returned to trust this subgenre that so many joys had given us thanks to 'Train to Busan'. After the success of this film, it didn't take long to announce the sequel to it, 'Train to Busan 2: Peninsula', which has just released its first official trailer.

Yeon Sang-ho himself warns that this is not a continuation, but that everything "it happens in the same universe". The 'Train to Busan: Peninsula' story unfolds four years after the events of the first movie, centering on a former soldier who has managed to escape the devastated Korean peninsula. But this one will have the mission to return, which will take him to meet some survivors.

Counterflow

In Spain we will be able to enjoy 'Train To Busan 2: Peninsula' thanks to A Contracorriente Films, which will release the film at the first semester of 2021. after (we suppose) his time in festivals like Sitges, if everything continues its course after this confinement. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated 2020 horror movies and that fans will surely not hesitate to enjoy.