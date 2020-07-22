Penguin Highway, the review of the film by Hiroyasu Ishida

Share it:

Numerous specimens of penguins appear for no apparent reason in the town where they live Aoyama, a ten year old boy much more mature than his peers. In the general dismay it is he who finds out how animals follow a predetermined route, renamed Penguin Highway, which leads to the nearby wooded area. Aoyama, who has always been passionate about mysteries about the world and scientific experiments, is willing at any cost to solve the puzzle, but in the meantime he must also deal with the school situation and with the bullying that he is victim of at the hands of the comrade Suzuki.

After the latter tied him to a vending machine, Aoyama runs into the secretary of the dental practice he met only a few days before. There girl throws one of the cans into the air and it transforms incredibly into a penguin, leaving both astonished and with new unanswered questions. When the student Hamamoto asks the young protagonist for help to analyze a strange phenomenon in a plain hidden in the forest, the situation becomes further tangled with increasingly unexpected and dangerous implications for the whole community.

A goal to reach

A why is not always required and sometimes the questions are a salient part of the post-vision of a work, be it in film / animated form or on printed paper. Penguin Highway deliberately leaves unresolved issues but allows you to tackle the journey at the same time and its effective resolution with an unpublished and boyish gaze, like the one embodied by the main protagonists.

Children, some more mature like Aoyama, some anchored in the typical naivety of age, than they observe the world with wonder and are led to see beyond appearances, to go beyond the rational to transform the irrational into magic proof of young and old. This was in primeval form in the work at the base, the children's novel written in 2010 by Tomihiko Morimi and awarded the Nihon SF Taisho Award, and was again eight years later in its anime transposition, first feature film made by director Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido.

A study that only a few weeks ago gave us the recent Miyo – A feline love (2020), which landed exclusively in the Netflix catalog, and which testifies to the company's preference for telling stories where animals are the founding element of the story.

A story that grows

But if in the film just mentioned we are faced with a love story of a fantastic character and, in the last part, excessively sugary, with Penguin Highway the path followed by the characters follows the guidelines of an atypical coming-of-age with mystery tones, where the use of the unfathomable approaches metaphorical and disenchanted notes. Aoyama's affection for the character of the "penguin girl" is the son of that impending puberty and the different lines relating to her physical attributes, reunite such a mathematical and methodical figure with a more pleasant terrain.

Here then is the interaction with the other characters, intelligently following the classic stereotypes of the school setting, marks a clear border with the world of adults, whose extras are restricted to a secondary area and exclusively necessary, such as pawns, to certain narrative turns and suggestive of scientific theories potentially applicable to the story.

The eye wants its part

The clean and precise line, simple in form but captivating in the character design of human figures, is accompanied by a scenographic sector of first magnitude, with breathtaking views enhanced by the use of colors – which does not rely on excessive chromaticity but focuses on the clarity of the base colors – and visionary glimpses in the final "showdown", where the vision opens up to unprecedented metaphysical suggestions and prepares the field to thatepilogue rich at the same time with melancholy tones and catharticly liberating atmospheres, ideal sublimation of what was previously shown.

The "charge" of penguins – artifacts that multiply in series and help the protagonists in carrying out their mission is a catalytic and magnetic sequence that best encompasses that idea of ​​entertainment in support of an idea-concept, a key track through the which approach to a work that reserves surprises in series.

All without giving in to easy emotional solutions – but emotions are not lacking anyway – and taking advantage of the fantastic to expand the ductility of the gaze, factors that make Penguin Highway an enveloping hymn to the power of imagination.

In addition to the home video edition distributed by Dynit, the film is available for rental on various streaming platforms such as VVVVID, Apple TV, Microsoft Store and GooglePlay.