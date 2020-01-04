Penelope Menchaca could be sued for content of her section in VLA

Share it:

The driver Penelope Menchaca, who currently has his own class section of ‘Buzzes’ in the morning show ‘Come the Joy’ (VLA), could be about to interfere in a big legal problem.

The news was revealed by the show reporter Alex Kaffie through your podcast ‘Without Lisonja ’, where he argued that the next 2020 could start with conflicts in the working life of the former driver of the successful program '12 hearts'.

Kaffie He explained that ‘zumba’ is a registered trademark for which you have to pay copyright to use it or be a certified instructor to teach.

It should be noted that in recent days Penelope Menchaca he joined VLA to teach ‘Buzzes’ to the public and their setmates; however, apparently no one in the production of Aztec TV I knew that they could incur a legal violation by not having a document that supports the presenter as an instructor.

Where did the ‘zumba’ classes arise?

The creator of ‘Buzzes’ He is the Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Perez, who implemented his fitness program in the 1990s.

The name of the program is registered and to use it you must have your permission, in addition to the young person traveling the world to train different people who serve as instructors of ‘Buzzes’.

Kaffie He said that he was told that the lawyers of Alberto Perez are investigating Aztec TV and to the driver Penelope Menchaca for using the name and program without rights ‘Buzzes’.

As if that were not enough, on the official website of ‘Buzzes’ there is a list of people certified to teach this type of exercise, where the name is not found from Penelope Menchaca.

On the other hand, who is on that list is nothing more and nothing less than the Cuban driver Raquel Bigorra, recognized as ‘Licensed in zumba’.

With information from La Neta Noticias

