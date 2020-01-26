Penelope Cruz triumphs in the Goya with a Ralph & Russo dress

Share it:

A few minutes to begin the expected gala of the Goya 2020 Awards We have already been able to see almost all the looks of the guests of the night. Asymmetrical dresses, the eternal black and white binomial and a predominance of nude tones and stick roses have been the clear protagonists of one of the photocalls most elegant in recent years.

One of the best looks of the night has been the one worn by one of the most anticipated of the nightPenelope Cruz The actress, who is nominated for Goya to Best Leading Actress for her performance in 'Dolor y Gloria', He has attended this event with the cinema in an epatante long dress in lilac, one of the tones that have already been postulated as a necessary trend of the year in terms of color, decorated with flowers embroidered in different purple and blue tones. The design in question belongs to the collection Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2019/2020 from Ralph & Russo and he appeared in the parade of the firm that took place last July in Paris.

The Ralph & Russo dress features transparencies at the top, another of the great trends of this upcoming Spring / Summer 2020 season, and a voluminous skirt with light silk frills.

The actress has combined it with matching jewels with teardrop earrings with purple gemstones, ring of the same purple and silver tones and an elegant collected with some loose locks in code Old Hollywood

Many have not been slow to baptize this look of the actress as one of the most impressive so far of the lucid for her at the Goya gala.

Without a doubt, it will happen to the memory. Bravo Penelope!