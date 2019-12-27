Penelope Cruz shares a photo of her youth on Instagram

Share it:

From time to time, Penelope Cruz He uses his Instagram account to tell us different aspects of his life. The same shows us his latest haircut that follows the trend of the moment he looks back and shares a photo with the other two protagonists of the Bigas Luna movie 'Ham, ham', Javier Bardem and Jordi Mollà when she was only 18 years old and was about to rise to fame. In her latest publication, nostalgia has again made a dent in her and has returned to take a picture of the past.

It happens to us all sooner or later, Christmas Day arrives and melancholy takes hold of us. In the case of the actress, all this has become a Christmas greeting for her followers in this social network accompanied by a photo of his childhood in which he wears a pink and white polka dot shirt and a hairstyle with two little tails adorned with two green ties. If this is not to have a morriña the size of a house, we no longer know what it can be.

But as we have said, it is very common for Penelope to search the trunk of memories and from time to time publish photos of the past. Last year we were surprised with another publication of his adolescence (specifically he was 13 years old) in which he posed with a hairstyle with braid and bangs, an Amichi sheet and striking earrings with feathers.

We like, and very much, these trips to the past of an Oscar winner for best supporting actress because they help us see that we have many things in common with her. Who has not had to wear the same hairstyle with double pigtails sometime in his life?