When Penelope Cruz appeared at the gala of the Goya Awards wearing an impressive design of Ralph & Russo decorated with flowers in bluish and purple tones, we knew that this gala of the Oscar awards Something even greater was in store for us and, above all, a perhaps unexpected choice. However, while everyone was looking for the surprise Penelope has decided to step on insurance, betting on his signature header and the favorite for the most special occasions, Chanel
The actress has dressed an asymmetrical design, with a voluminous balloon skirt with tulle at the bottom and halter neckline in the unmistakable black of the maison French The dress is alsodecorated with a belt from another of the emblematic elements of the house, pearls, and the white flower in the middle of the neckline that has also decorated many of its collections.
Penelope, who will be in charge of giving the award to Best non-English speaking film, He has combined this elegant design with black saloon-style wristbands Mary Jane He has completed this sober and classic choice with the most subtle pieces of jewelry, among which some tear-shaped earrings with diamonds and white gold stand out. Regarding the choice of makeup, the interpreter of Pain and Glory He has once again opted for a natural style, with eyeshadows in earth tones and lips in a discreet beige tone. The hairstyle has also kept it in the minimalist tone that has characterized the entire look, wearing an ultra-smooth mane with a middle part.
With this look, Penelope Cruz continue withhis legacy of wearing black on the most elegant red carpets. An always right choice that, in this Oscar 2020 Awards gala, has managed to embroider more than ever.
Penelope Cruz returns to Chanel for the Oscar Awards was last modified: February 10th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
