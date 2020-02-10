Penelope Cruz returns to Chanel for the Oscar Awards

Share it:

When Penelope Cruz appeared at the gala of the Goya Awards wearing an impressive design of Ralph & Russo decorated with flowers in bluish and purple tones, we knew that this gala of the Oscar awards Something even greater was in store for us and, above all, a perhaps unexpected choice. However, while everyone was looking for the surprise Penelope has decided to step on insurance, betting on his signature header and the favorite for the most special occasions, Chanel

The actress has dressed an asymmetrical design, with a voluminous balloon skirt with tulle at the bottom and halter neckline in the unmistakable black of the maison French The dress is also decorated with a belt from another of the emblematic elements of the house, pearls, and the white flower in the middle of the neckline that has also decorated many of its collections.