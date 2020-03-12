Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas film postponed due to coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The proliferation of the coronavirus in Madrid has forced the suspension of the shooting of the new film starring the Spanish actors Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, and directed by the Argentines Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the producer announced Thursday.

"The Mediapro Studio announces the temporary interruption from today, Thursday, March 12, of the filming of the movie 'Official Competition'," the Barcelona-based production company said in a statement.

"These are security and responsibility measures for the filming team, given the concerns of its members and to allow them to face their family needs, especially after the closure of schools in Madrid" since Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus.

The film, which also includes the Argentine Óscar Martínez (who already worked with Cohn and Gastón on "The Illustrious Citizen"), began shooting "a few weeks ago" in the Madrid region, the one most affected by the coronavirus in Spain. , and "had planned to last until mid-April," said Mediapro.

The producer concluded by saying that it hopes to resume filming "as soon as possible to guarantee the safety of all production equipment."

According to Mediapro explained in January, Penélope Cruz, winner of an Oscar for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", had to play a director who shoots a film "financed by a millionaire eager for notoriety" and starring "two actors with very different backgrounds", interpreted by Banderas and Martínez.

For Cohn and Duprat it is the third co-production with The Mediapro Studio, after "My masterpiece" and "4×4".

It may interest you

Ingrid Coronado returns to the show with moving project

Barbara de Regil reveals why her abdomen does not look like the photos

Eiza González speaks better English than Thalía and Salma Hayek

She is the first daughter of the Buki that few knew