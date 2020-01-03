Sports

Penalty of 81 matches to a player for assaulting his partner

January 2, 2020

Germán, who had already received a special permit to play the last 18 games of the 2019 season, including nine play-off games, now you will miss the first 63 meetings of the 2020 season.

"The domestic violenceIn any case, it is a very serious matter that affects all segments of our society. The big leagues have taken the lead in our sport to make the awareness and prevention of it be a priority, and we will continue to support those efforts, "the Yankees said in a statement.

The suspension imposed on Germán, 27, is the longest that has been applied so far in the majors under his domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged.

The Dominican has a salary of $ 577,000, but you will not be paid for the time you lost after being placed on administrative leave. He is expected to earn a similar salary by 2020, but again he will not be paid while suspended. The Yankees have prepared to continue without Germán for much of 2020.

Last month, the Bronx Bombers signed Gerrit Cole right with a nine-year contract for 324 million, the biggest deal for a pitcher in total dollars and average annual value.

