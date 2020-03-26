Pelé chooses the best in the world but ensures that "there is only one king"

The Brazilian legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pele chose portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, currently in the Juventus Turin, as the best player in the world today, although he recalled that there will never be another as a footballer like O Rei. "Today, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, because he is the most stable, it's been like this for 10 years. Although Messi should not be forgotten, "said Pelé in an interview with the YouTube channel Pilhado.

The star noted that Cristiano Ronaldo's personal choice as the best soccer player today has been "very difficult", because the world of soccer it's quite "balanced"

He indicated that, beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, there are several "good players", especially in Europe, and he also recalled the trajectory of former soccer players Zico, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Ronaldo.

However, the former soccer player, who scored a historical mark of 1,283 goals Throughout his career, he assured that "there is only one king" and emphasized, with humor, that "Pelé was better than all of them." "If you have to be honest and tell the truth, well, I'm telling you the truth: my father and mother closed the factory. Pelé there will be only one and there will never be one like it, "said the King, laughing.

A few months after his birthday, Pelé further stated that the recipe for happiness throughout his almost 80 years life has been "love". "I was so happy in those 80 years because I always try not to harm and hurt anyone. And that comes from that certainty of knowing that I will be happy," he said.