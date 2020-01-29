Pedro Sola was ridiculous in the theater, says Gustavo Adolfo Infante

Share it:

Pedro Sola is no longer part of the musical play The Tenorius Comedian, it is announced by the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante in his program First Hand, and believes that it is the best thing that could happen to him, since he only made a fool of himself in said work.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticizes Pedro Sola, called in social networks El Tío Pedrito, for his participation in the work El Tenorio Comico and calls it ridiculous.

The above occurs in the First Hand program after an interview with Carmen Salinas is transmitted and she confesses that she also left El Comorio Tenorio.

Infante reiterates that there was no reason for Carmen Salinas and Pedro Sola to be in the Comedian Tenorio. His characters or participations were over, he implies.

It was seen that Carmen Salinas was forced into action, even breaking the harmony of the work and Pedro nadamás was going to make a fool of himself, "says Gustavo Adolfo.

